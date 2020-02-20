This week we’re bringing you two interviews from our live show at the Valley of the Sun JCC in Phoenix. First up, we get a double shot of rabbinical wisdom from Pinchas Allouche, the founding rabbi of Congregation Beth Tefillah, and Shmuly Yanklowitz, the president and dean of Valley Beit Midrash. They each share the story of their unlikely journey toward becoming a rabbi, and explain how they’re trying to make Judaism accessible to all sorts of Jews today.

Our gentile of the week is NBA Hall of Fame player Paul Westphal. Westphal won a championship with the Boston Celtics in 1974 and coached the Phoenix Suns to the NBA Finals in 1993. He tells us about his love of Israel, and brings the hosts one of the thorniest gentile of the week questions ever.

We also have a special treat: Mark and Stephanie’s appearance on Liel’s other podcast, Take One.

