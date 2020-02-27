This week on Unorthodox: Jewish royal watching, Belgian parades, and more.

Liel speaks with Harvard professor emeritus Ruth Wisse about the reissue of her book Jews and Power. She shares her theory about how the impulse to want to be a mensch might be leaving Jews defenseless, why she thinks the Holocaust is being mistaught in American schools, and more.

Our gentile of the week is Antonia Eliason, an associate professor of law at the University of Mississippi who is running for U.S. Congress as a democratic socialist. She tells us what democratic socialism means, why she thinks her campaign has a shot in a red state, and gives us a bit of background on Jews and socialism. Her gentile of the week question is about Tisha B’Av today.

Let us know what you think of the show. Email us at Unorthodox@tabletmag.com or leave a message at 914-570-4869.

Come see us on tour!

March 2 – New York City: Stephanie in conversation with Matti Friedman @ 92Y

March 6 – Amherst, Massachusetts: Stephanie @ Yiddish Book Center

March 12 – Boca Raton, Florida: Book talk with Stephanie and Liel

March 17 – Long Island, New York: Book talk with Stephanie

March 19 – Virginia Beach, Virginia: Unorthodox live show

Like the book? Leave us a review on Amazon or Goodreads.

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to get new episodes, photos, and more.

Follow Unorthodox on Twitter and Instagram and join our Facebook group.

Get your Unorthodox T-shirts, sweatshirts, and baby onesies here.

Sponsors:

Get ready for Purim with an order of delicious tahini products from Soom Foods. Head to soomfoods.com and use the code UNORTHODOX to receive 15% off your order. Try the pantry sampler, which includes their tahini, chocolate sweet tahini halva spread, and silan date syrup.

Unorthodox is a smart, fresh, fun weekly take on Jewish news and culture hosted by Mark Oppenheimer, Stephanie Butnick, and Liel Leibovitz. You can listen to individual episodes here or subscribe on iTunes.