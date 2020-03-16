Eddy Portnoy, a contributing editor for Tablet Magazine, is the Academic Advisor and Exhibitions Curator at the YIVO Institute for Jewish Research. He is also the author of Bad Rabbi and Other Strange but True Stories from the Yiddish Press. Leela Corman is an illustrator, cartoonist, and an instructor and performer of Middle Eastern dance. Her most recent graphic novel, Unterzakhn, has been nominated for the L.A. Times Book Award and the Eisner Award.