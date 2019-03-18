This week, we discuss the death of two sons of Aaron the High Priest, killed by divine fire for offering an unrequested ‘strange fire’ on the altar, and consider why the zealous worship of God can often lead to death of people

Parsha in Progress is a podcast hosted by Abigail Pogrebin. author of My Jewish Year: 18 Holidays, One Wondering Jew, and Rabbi Dov Linzer, head of Yeshivat Chovevei Torah.