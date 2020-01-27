This week, we discuss the final plague of Egypt, and the impulse to provide bad answers to good questions. Plus a discussion of the two sides of matzo.





Parsha in Progress is a podcast hosted by Abigail Pogrebin. author of My Jewish Year: 18 Holidays, One Wondering Jew, and Rabbi Dov Linzer, head of Yeshivat Chovevei Torah.

