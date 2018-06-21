Anti-Israel politician George Galloway was spotted having lunch at an Israeli cafe in London’s Camden Market on Thursday afternoon.

Galloway, a former British MP, is known as one of the vociferous voices against Israel in Britain. He is a firm supporter of a boycott against Israel, who once declared Bradford—the northern English city where he was the local MP—as an “Israeli free zone”. He said: “We don’t want any Israeli goods, we don’t want any Israeli services, we don’t want any Israeli academics coming to the university or the college, we don’t even want any Israeli tourists to come to Bradford even if any of them had thought of doing so.” He was subsequently questioned under caution by police on suspicion of inciting racial hatred.

He later promised the “mother of all protests” against a Tel Aviv cultural festival in London. In 2013, he stormed out of a debate at Oxford University against this reporter, saying that he did not debate with Israelis—an act from that even made the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions National Committee distance himself from him. Galloway has also claimed that the “news media which are controlled by Zionism” tried to foil his re-election bid.

Galloway also declared his support for a third intifada, or Palestinian uprising, against Israel, tweeting, “Whenever it comes I will support it with every breath God gives me.” Galloway served as a member of Parliament for the UK Labour Party until he was expelled in 2003 for bringing the party into disrepute, including for inciting Arabs to fight British troops. He is a declared supporter of the Lebanese designated terror group Hezbollah, and has hosted a show on Iran’s state-run channel Press TV.

Yet, all these staunchly anti-Israeli opinions did not stop Galloway from walking into an Israeli-owned cafe and enjoying a quintessentially Israeli breakfast: A shakshuka, which he picked from a menu that included such Israeli delights as challah bread, borekas, and Jerusalem salad.

Galloway could not immediately be reached for comment.

Eylon Aslan-Levy is an Israeli news anchor and political commentator. He is a graduate of Oxford, Cambridge and the IDF.