Tonight’s episode of Drunk History will feature everything that has made the show, now in its fifth season, a hit: A sloshed celebrity attempting to tell a story while under the influence, and first-rate comedians recreating said story in hilarious snippets. But tonight’s episode will also feature a combination likely to make a certain kind of Jewish nerd’s head explode: The story featured will be that of Adolf Eichmann’s kidnapping, the storyteller will be Rachel Bloom, and the evil Nazi will be played by none other than Weird Al Yankovic.

We’ll run a thorough review tomorrow, but judging by the long preview released by Comedy Central, it’s going to be one for the ages, especially as Tony Hale of Veep and Arrested Development fame plays Isser Harel, the legendary Mossad boss who ordered the kidnapping. How was the Nazi criminal smuggled on board a Tel Aviv-bound flight? The Mossad agent, a drunk Bloom opines, were “full-on Weekend at Bernies-ing the orchestrator of the worst thing that’s ever happened in their lives.” Amen, sister. Here’s the preview, and let’s all have a few tonight and watch one of Nazi Germany’s vilest villains played by America’s most affable man:

Liel Leibovitz is a senior writer for Tablet Magazine.