I am thrilled to announce that Tablet has entered into a partnership with Artisan—the maker and seller of beautiful, intelligent books. As announced this week by Lia Ronnen, publisher of Artisan, there are four Tablet titles already in the pipeline:

• The 100 Most Jewish Foods—Based on our popular feature, with additional content (and, by popular request, recipes!). April 2019.

• The Unorthodox Haggadah, edited by Liel Leibovitz and Stephanie Butnick. April 2019.

• The Unorthodox Guide to Being Jewish, a photographic, modern-day encyclopedia. September 2019.

• And Smart Jews: Essays on Politics, Books, Culture, Sex & God will be published in September 2020.

See you in print,

Alana

Alana Newhouse is the editor-in-chief of Tablet Magazine.