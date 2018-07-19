Admit it: You need another great Israeli TV show in your life. Well, you’re in luck. Tonight, the JCC in Manhattan will premiere the pilot episode of When Heroes Fly, followed by a conversation with its star, the stellar Ninet Tayeb. The event is sold out, but the pilot is available, with English subtitles, here.

The show, which won the prestigious Best Series award at the Canneseries festival earlier this year, was already purchased for adaptation into the U.S. market. It tells the story of a former Israeli military commando who reunites with his army buddies to rescue the love of his life from the Colombian jungle. As the men get back together again, old traumas resurface, mysteries are solved, and friendships are tested.

If you crave more Israeli TV goodness, check out the Israel Film Center at the JCC, which streams some terrific shows on its website. Otherwise, sit down and delight in a real treat.

Liel Leibovitz is a senior writer for Tablet Magazine.