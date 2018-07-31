If you’re looking for a real rockin’ simcha in Jerusalem, you can do no better than Inyan Acher, one of the best Orthodox wedding bands around today. When they’re not making people dance, the band’s members are fond of shooting amusing viral videos. In this latest one, they take a hilarious and literal approach to their craft: As they enjoy “converting” famous pop songs, borrowing their melodies and switching out the lyrics with traditional Jewish texts, why not “convert” the singer as well? Asked by a rabbinic court who wrote “Shape of You,” whose catchy tune the band turned into a wedding crowd-pleaser, the boys have no choice but to grab Ed Sheeran himself (sort of) and make a kosher yeshiva bocher of him. If you’ve always wanted to see the redheaded superstar go full frum, you’re in luck:

Liel Leibovitz is a senior writer for Tablet Magazine.