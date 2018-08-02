I am beyond thrilled to announce that, starting this month, Jody Rosen will be contributing a regular column for Tablet—writing, he has done brilliantly elsewhere, about the intersection of arts, culture, and politics.
Jody is a contributing writer for The New York Times Magazine. He served as critic-at-large for T: The New York Times Style Magazine, music critic for New York, Slate, and The Nation, and a senior critic at Rolling Stone. He is the author of White Christmas: The Story of an American Song (Scribner, 2002)—a fantastic book and the inspiration for this blog post that goes viral every December. He is now at work on a new book, Two Wheels Good: The Bicycle on Planet Earth and Beyond, to be published by Crown. He hasn’t yet told me what the connection is between Jews and bikes.
Incidentally, Jody also played a pivotal role in Tablet’s own history, as the person who came up with the idea for our original master list: The 100 Best Jewish Songs. So, in a way, you should probably send him all your complaints about that and this and also this and this.
Lastly, Borat owes him $97—and you won’t regret finding out why.
Please join me in welcoming Jody to our pages.
Click here for access to comments
COMMENTING CHARGES
Daily rate: $2
Monthly rate: $18
Yearly rate: $180
WAIT, WHY DO I HAVE TO PAY TO COMMENT?
Tablet is committed to bringing you the best, smartest, most enlightening and entertaining reporting and writing on Jewish life, all free of charge. We take pride in our community of readers, and are thrilled that you choose to engage with us in a way that is both thoughtful and thought-provoking. But the Internet, for all of its wonders, poses challenges to civilized and constructive discussion, allowing vocal—and, often, anonymous—minorities to drag it down with invective (and worse). Starting today, then, we are asking people who'd like to post comments on the site to pay a nominal fee—less a paywall than a gesture of your own commitment to the cause of great conversation. All proceeds go to helping us bring you the ambitious journalism that brought you here in the first place.
I NEED TO BE HEARD! BUT I DONT WANT TO PAY.
Readers can still interact with us free of charge via Facebook, Twitter, and our other social media channels, or write to us at letters@tabletmag.com. Each week, we’ll select the best letters and publish them in a new letters to the editor feature on the Scroll.
We hope this new largely symbolic measure will help us create a more pleasant and cultivated environment for all of our readers, and, as always, we thank you deeply for your support.