I am beyond thrilled to announce that, starting this month, Jody Rosen will be contributing a regular column for Tablet—writing, he has done brilliantly elsewhere, about the intersection of arts, culture, and politics.

Jody is a contributing writer for The New York Times Magazine. He served as critic-at-large for T: The New York Times Style Magazine, music critic for New York, Slate, and The Nation, and a senior critic at Rolling Stone. He is the author of White Christmas: The Story of an American Song (Scribner, 2002)—a fantastic book and the inspiration for this blog post that goes viral every December. He is now at work on a new book, Two Wheels Good: The Bicycle on Planet Earth and Beyond, to be published by Crown. He hasn’t yet told me what the connection is between Jews and bikes.

Incidentally, Jody also played a pivotal role in Tablet’s own history, as the person who came up with the idea for our original master list: The 100 Best Jewish Songs. So, in a way, you should probably send him all your complaints about that and this and also this and this.

Lastly, Borat owes him $97—and you won’t regret finding out why.

Please join me in welcoming Jody to our pages.

Alana Newhouse is the editor-in-chief of Tablet Magazine.