News broke today that the White House has fired Darren Beattie, a speechwriter known for his support of hardline immigration restrictionism. Beattie’s departure comes after CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski revealed that he had delivered a speech in 2016 to The H.L. Mencken Club at an event that also included well known white nationalist speakers.
Astute Tablet readers may recognize the name “H.L. Mencken Club.” The organization, named for the famous Baltimore scribe, was founded and helmed by one Paul Gottfried, whose influence on the alt right as a mentor to the white nationalist Richard Spencer has been documented in these pages. The very name “alternative right” later shortened to alt-right, comes from the headline Spencer used when he published a speech Gottfried had delivered to the club.
Beattie has admitted giving a speech to the group on ‘The Intelligentsia and the Right’ and defends his role in the event. “I said nothing objectionable and stand by my remarks completely,” he told CNN.
Here at The Scroll we believe that one day the full truth will come out. Mencken was a talented aphorist and an exceptional editor who has been wildly overpraised as a writer by status-anxious readers and a craven literary establishment that likes the abuse he dishes out because it provides them an auto-ritual where they can play both sadist and masochist.
Click here for access to comments
COMMENTING CHARGES
Daily rate: $2
Monthly rate: $18
Yearly rate: $180
WAIT, WHY DO I HAVE TO PAY TO COMMENT?
Tablet is committed to bringing you the best, smartest, most enlightening and entertaining reporting and writing on Jewish life, all free of charge. We take pride in our community of readers, and are thrilled that you choose to engage with us in a way that is both thoughtful and thought-provoking. But the Internet, for all of its wonders, poses challenges to civilized and constructive discussion, allowing vocal—and, often, anonymous—minorities to drag it down with invective (and worse). Starting today, then, we are asking people who'd like to post comments on the site to pay a nominal fee—less a paywall than a gesture of your own commitment to the cause of great conversation. All proceeds go to helping us bring you the ambitious journalism that brought you here in the first place.
I NEED TO BE HEARD! BUT I DONT WANT TO PAY.
Readers can still interact with us free of charge via Facebook, Twitter, and our other social media channels, or write to us at letters@tabletmag.com. Each week, we’ll select the best letters and publish them in a new letters to the editor feature on the Scroll.
We hope this new largely symbolic measure will help us create a more pleasant and cultivated environment for all of our readers, and, as always, we thank you deeply for your support.