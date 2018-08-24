I wanted to love Hats of Faith. It’s a charmingly illustrated little board book about people of different religions and the different head coverings they wear. The art, by Sarah Walsh, is adorable; Imagine the painterly-yet-cute, hipster-naïve, color-saturated look of Maira Kalman’s children’s books, except that on every page, on a bright brushstroke-y background, is a softly smiling person, shown from the shoulders up, wearing a hat or other head covering. There are different skin tones, different facial hair, different jewelry – but everybody’s got a hat. The text on each page tells the reader the name of the item on the person’s head and what kind of person wears it.
Cuteness itself.
Here’s the problem. The descriptions aren’t always right.
Examples! There’s a picture of a little boy in a black skullcap. The text says, “This is a Kippah (Ki’pa), which many Jewish boys and men wear.” First off, in modern Hebrew, the word is pronounced ki’PAH, not Ki’pa. More importantly, it’s not just males who choose to wear a kippah nowadays (plural: kippot). Take a gander around any Conservative, Reform or Reconstructionist congregation and you’ll see plenty of women in (sparkly, beaded, crocheted, lace, silk, painted…) kippot. Finally, the boy in the picture has super-short bangs and pe’ot (aka payos, sidelocks, side curls, simanim–gosh, naming things is complicated and nuanced!), meaning he looks ultra-Orthodox (or haredi, or perhaps Hasidic, and oy, again with the complexities of language and identity), which means it’s entirely likely that the boy himself wouldn’t call what’s on his head a kippah. If he speaks Yiddish at home, as many ultra-Orthodox do, he’d call it a yarmulke.
Another page says, “And this is a Tichel (Teak-el), which many married Orthodox Jewish women wear.” A long-lashed, blue-eyed woman, her blonde hair peeking out of a cute aqua cap covered in mustard flowers, peers at us in three-quarter view. But the word tichel, which is Yiddish, is pronounced “TIKH’l.” The author of the book, Medeia Cohan, is British, but not even in the UK is it pronounced Teak-el. (Side note: And if “Ki’pa” gets a diacritical mark, why the heck doesn’t “Teak-el”?) Furthermore, a tichel is a scarf. The woman in the picture is wearing a cap. And her hair is showing, which is a big no-no among some tichel-wearers.
On another page: “And this is a Rasta Hat, which many Rastafarian men wear.” Again, adorable picture! Bright and happy! But a Rasta Hat is also known as a rastacap, a tam, a rastafar, or a toppa, depending on who’s wearing it and where they live. “And this is a Head Wrap, which many African Christian and Muslim women wear” — and here is a beautiful dark-skinned woman with big green hoop earrings, bright red lipstick, and a vividly patterned swath of fabric around her head. But “Head Wrap” is unspecific. A tichel is a head wrap. Olsen twins wear head wraps. Capital letters alone do not confer precision or distinction. In Zimbabwe a woman would call what she’s wearing a dhuku; in Nigeria a gele; in Botswana a tukwi; in South Africa a doek. We should use the terms people prefer for their own local practices. And no, this isn’t pedantry; it’s respect. If a board book can’t model it properly, maybe the board book isn’t the right teaching tool.
Click here for access to comments
COMMENTING CHARGES
Daily rate: $2
Monthly rate: $18
Yearly rate: $180
WAIT, WHY DO I HAVE TO PAY TO COMMENT?
Tablet is committed to bringing you the best, smartest, most enlightening and entertaining reporting and writing on Jewish life, all free of charge. We take pride in our community of readers, and are thrilled that you choose to engage with us in a way that is both thoughtful and thought-provoking. But the Internet, for all of its wonders, poses challenges to civilized and constructive discussion, allowing vocal—and, often, anonymous—minorities to drag it down with invective (and worse). Starting today, then, we are asking people who'd like to post comments on the site to pay a nominal fee—less a paywall than a gesture of your own commitment to the cause of great conversation. All proceeds go to helping us bring you the ambitious journalism that brought you here in the first place.
I NEED TO BE HEARD! BUT I DONT WANT TO PAY.
Readers can still interact with us free of charge via Facebook, Twitter, and our other social media channels, or write to us at letters@tabletmag.com. Each week, we’ll select the best letters and publish them in a new letters to the editor feature on the Scroll.
We hope this new largely symbolic measure will help us create a more pleasant and cultivated environment for all of our readers, and, as always, we thank you deeply for your support.