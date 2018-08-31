The Village Voice is dead. Not just the print operation, which died in 2017 and was immortalized then by Tablet’s Liel Leibovitz. Well and fully dead this time. Good. If you ever loved The Voice, which you did even if you also hated it, an obligation for us partisans of its competition, New York Press; but if you ever loved it, you’ve got to be happy it’s been put out of its misery. A once great, adversarial voice, ‘The Voice’ as everyone called it, had been reduced by successive corporate masters to the kind of generic post-grad piffle that deserves the name ‘content.’ It wasn’t good for much other than swaddling injured pigeons these last few years but at one time it was really something and how many publications can say that?

Here’s to Hentoff, Willis, Musto, Barrett, Savage, Siegel, Barry, Tom Tomorrow and all the rest.

See you when I see ya.

Jacob Siegel is a New York based writer who has written for The New York Times, the New York Daily News and Vice and was formerly a staff reporter at The Daily Beast covering war and protest politics. He was an author and editor of the fiction anthology Fire and Forget.