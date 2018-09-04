For today’s Tuesday comics feature, The Scroll presents an excerpt from “The Three Escapes of Hannah Arendt – A Tyranny of Truth” is a comics/biography of the German-born political thinker. Through words and pictures it shows how the events of her life shaped her thinking, and how many of her insights about living in what she called “dark times” still have much to teach us. The book is coming out September 25, and is published by Bloomsbury in the U.S. and the U.K, as well as being published in France, Italy, Spain, and Korea.

The Three Escapes of Hannah Arendt









Ken Krimstein is a writer, cartoonist, and, for lack of a better term, a "historian/comics artist.” His cartoons have appeared inThe New Yorker, Narrative Magazine and his writing and reviews have been published in Mcsweeney’s, the Rumpus and others. He also teaches in The College of Communication at DePaul University in Chicago. Throws left. Bats left.