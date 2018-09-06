Earlier today, a five judge panel of India’s Supreme Court struck down Section 377 of the country’s penal code, a 158-year-old prohibition that criminalizes same-sex relations. The law, said Chief Justice Dipak Misra, was “irrational, indefensible and manifestly arbitrary.” But one of his colleagues on the bench, Dhananjaya Chandrachud, found more moving words with which to mark the occasion:
Democracy
It’s coming through a hole in the air…
It’s coming from the feel
that this ain’t exactly real,
or it’s real, but it ain’t exactly there.
From the wars against disorder,
from the sirens night and day,
from the fires of the homeless,
from the ashes of the gay,
Democracy is coming…
These are the lyrics of Leonard Cohen’s “Democracy,” one of many stirring songs by a modern-day prophet who saw just one more layer of truth and beauty in life that most of us could ever glean. If you’re looking for a sliver of hope in this benighted week, take comfort in the fact that the wise and moving words of a Jewish poet moved an Indian judge to strike down injustice and make the world a little brighter. Here it is, then, for your end-of-week enjoyment, the song that continues to inspire us to be kinder to each other, always and everywhere:
Click here for access to comments
COMMENTING CHARGES
Daily rate: $2
Monthly rate: $18
Yearly rate: $180
WAIT, WHY DO I HAVE TO PAY TO COMMENT?
Tablet is committed to bringing you the best, smartest, most enlightening and entertaining reporting and writing on Jewish life, all free of charge. We take pride in our community of readers, and are thrilled that you choose to engage with us in a way that is both thoughtful and thought-provoking. But the Internet, for all of its wonders, poses challenges to civilized and constructive discussion, allowing vocal—and, often, anonymous—minorities to drag it down with invective (and worse). Starting today, then, we are asking people who'd like to post comments on the site to pay a nominal fee—less a paywall than a gesture of your own commitment to the cause of great conversation. All proceeds go to helping us bring you the ambitious journalism that brought you here in the first place.
I NEED TO BE HEARD! BUT I DONT WANT TO PAY.
Readers can still interact with us free of charge via Facebook, Twitter, and our other social media channels, or write to us at letters@tabletmag.com. Each week, we’ll select the best letters and publish them in a new letters to the editor feature on the Scroll.
We hope this new largely symbolic measure will help us create a more pleasant and cultivated environment for all of our readers, and, as always, we thank you deeply for your support.