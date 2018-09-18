Big news on the mitzvot front. A video obtained by Yeshiva World News captured the MAGNIFICENT MOMENT when a pair of observant Jewish men returned a bag containing $80,000 to its owners, a Muslim couple.

Yeshiva World got the backstory on the “INCREDIBLE KIDDUSH HASHEM,” as the YWN article’s headline describes the magnificent moment of the men’s mitzvah. It all started when an argument inside a courtroom in Queens, New York City, led a judge to order its hasty evacuation. In the ensuing commotion, a man from the Bukharian Jewish community in Queens left with a bag he thought was his. YWN picks up the story from there:

Several minutes later, he received a phone call from a distraught man who claimed he had misplaced a bag with $78,000 at the auction. The owner of the money had gotten the Frum man’s phone number from other people at the auction who had it. Without hesitating, the Frum man re-entered the building where he returned every last dollar he had found – $88,000 – ten thousand MORE than the Muslim man knew he had misplaced.

Video taken of the big return captured this incredible exchange between the Jewish man and his new Muslim friend:

How much you say you wanna gimme reward, ten tousand?

Yes

I don’t need a dolla from you

Why not?

I do from my heart.

Thank you brotha. At least a coffee from Starbucks.