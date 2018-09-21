The Torah gives the holiday of Sukkot two different names: Chag HaAsif, the “Harvest Festival,” and Chag HaSukkot, the “Festival of Booths.” The first name refers to the holiday’s agricultural origins when a feast was held to mark a seasonal harvest. The second comes from the temporary dwellings, booths, that the Israelites lived in during their forty years of wandering in Egypt.

By any name you call it, Sukkot is just around the corner. To get you ready for the holiday here are some of Tablet’s favorite Sukkot-related articles from over the years, covering everything from building a sukkah, procuring lulav and etrog, and planning meals, to the festival’s religious and spiritual significance.

Enjoy.

Sukkah design and architecture, and DIY sukkah building

https://www.tabletmag.com/scroll/193857/re-imagining-the-sukkah

https://www.tabletmag.com/scroll/186184/the-five-best-sukkah-time-lapse-videos

https://www.tabletmag.com/podcasts/45021/gimme-shelter

Sukkot cooking and Sukkot eating

https://www.tabletmag.com/tag/sukkot-food

https://www.tabletmag.com/jewish-life-and-religion/143798/joan-nathan-stuffed-cabbage

Special section for the healthy and environmentally conscious

https://www.tabletmag.com/jewish-life-and-religion/142739/high-holidays-nutrition

https://www.tabletmag.com/jewish-life-and-religion/112933/dont-discard-that-etrog

Contemplating Sukkot

https://www.tabletmag.com/jewish-arts-and-culture/271064/haim-beer-reb-aryehs-etrog

https://www.tabletmag.com/scroll/246595/sukkot-and-the-zen-of-moving

https://www.tabletmag.com/jewish-arts-and-culture/193747/the-etrog

Observing Sukkot

https://www.tabletmag.com/jewish-life-and-religion/246140/finding-faith-in-sukkot

https://www.tabletmag.com/jewish-life-and-religion/79511/overtime

https://www.tabletmag.com/scroll/186290/what-is-shemini-atzeret-anyway