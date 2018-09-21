The Torah gives the holiday of Sukkot two different names: Chag HaAsif, the “Harvest Festival,” and Chag HaSukkot, the “Festival of Booths.” The first name refers to the holiday’s agricultural origins when a feast was held to mark a seasonal harvest. The second comes from the temporary dwellings, booths, that the Israelites lived in during their forty years of wandering in Egypt.
By any name you call it, Sukkot is just around the corner. To get you ready for the holiday here are some of Tablet’s favorite Sukkot-related articles from over the years, covering everything from building a sukkah, procuring lulav and etrog, and planning meals, to the festival’s religious and spiritual significance.
Enjoy.
Sukkah design and architecture, and DIY sukkah building
https://www.tabletmag.com/scroll/193857/re-imagining-the-sukkah
https://www.tabletmag.com/scroll/186184/the-five-best-sukkah-time-lapse-videos
https://www.tabletmag.com/podcasts/45021/gimme-shelter
Sukkot cooking and Sukkot eating
https://www.tabletmag.com/tag/sukkot-food
https://www.tabletmag.com/jewish-life-and-religion/143798/joan-nathan-stuffed-cabbage
Special section for the healthy and environmentally conscious
https://www.tabletmag.com/jewish-life-and-religion/142739/high-holidays-nutrition
https://www.tabletmag.com/jewish-life-and-religion/112933/dont-discard-that-etrog
Contemplating Sukkot
https://www.tabletmag.com/jewish-arts-and-culture/271064/haim-beer-reb-aryehs-etrog
https://www.tabletmag.com/scroll/246595/sukkot-and-the-zen-of-moving
https://www.tabletmag.com/jewish-arts-and-culture/193747/the-etrog
Observing Sukkot
https://www.tabletmag.com/jewish-life-and-religion/246140/finding-faith-in-sukkot
https://www.tabletmag.com/jewish-life-and-religion/79511/overtime
https://www.tabletmag.com/scroll/186290/what-is-shemini-atzeret-anyway
