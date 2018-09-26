‘Tis the season — for Jews at least — of joy and possibility. So it seems appropriate that I have the opportunity now to announce that Jacob Siegel, already beloved and much-admired as a contributor, joins Tablet this month as editor of The Scroll.

Jacob co-edited the literary anthology Fire and Forget: Short Stories from the Long War and wrote the collection’s lead story. From 2013-2015 he covered national security, protest politics, and digital culture at The Daily Beast, where he reported on assignment from Iraq. His writing has been published in The New York Times, Politico, the New York Daily News, Vice, Rolling Stone, the National Endowment for the Humanities magazine and elsewhere. Along with National Book Award winner Phil Klay, he co-hosts Manifesto! A Podcast, a podcast about art and manifestos.

Please join me in welcoming Jacob — not just to our pages, which he has already graced, but to our daily lives. I have a feeling you will all thank me soon enough.

Best,

Alana

Alana Newhouse is the editor-in-chief of Tablet Magazine.