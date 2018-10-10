It’s not often that a Hasidic rabbi’s Facebook post goes viral but that’s what happened Wednesday when Rabbi Zalmen Wishedsk uploaded a photo that showed him smiling next to a man he identified as “Roland,” his neighbor in the window seat on a flight from Switzerland to Israel.
The rabbi’s post, written in Hebrew, described his seat-mate as a 54-year-old German house painter flying to Israel to volunteer renovating the homes of Holocaust survivors. In a followup conversation with Tablet, Wishedsk said that Roland would be spending 4 weeks in Israel and had been volunteering there for the past 5 years. The story started to spread across social media after the rabbi’s post but really took off when an English translation was tweeted out by Emanuel Miller, whose Twitter bio says he is a political analyst and former journalist.
(Received via WhatsApp.) Sitting in the window seat on this flight to Israel is Roland. Who is Roland? Roland is a 54-year-old blue-collar worker from the south of Germany who is a professional house painter by trade. He travels to Israel once or twice a year. pic.twitter.com/yoDHf6BOLl
— Emanuel Miller (@emanumiller) October 10, 2018
Speaking with Tablet by Facebook messenger Wednesday afternoon, Rabbi Wishedsk said his meeting with Roland happened Monday on a 6:15 flight from Basel to Tel Aviv. He further identified Roland as working with a German organization, “Zum Leben.” According to a Google translation of the group’s German website “The Saxon Friends of Israel help Jews personally, Jewish organizations and Christian partners in Israel.”
“I think it’s a very special initiative,” said the rabbi who was born in Israel but now works with Chabad in Basel, Switzerland.
Here’s the full English translation of the rabbi’s initial post, that published to Facebook by Miller:
Sitting in the window seat on this flight to Israel is Roland. Who is Roland? A 54-year-old blue-collar worker from the south of Germany, Roland is a professional house painter by trade. He travels to Israel once or twice a year.
When Roland gets off the flight he will not go to the beach or to eat humus. He will meet up with several other professional German friends and together they will go wherever they are needed and renovate the homes of Holocaust survivors.
According to Roland, the work is extremely rewarding and redeeming because at some point he usually sees through the project that the Holocaust survivor’s heart fills with joy. Some even speak to him in German, a language they haven’t spoken and have despised for the last 70 years. And most importantly, Roland claims that he’s there to show Holocaust survivors in Israel and around the world that the Germans are not the same people they were 70 years ago.
Thank you, Roland.
Click here for access to comments
COMMENTING CHARGES
Daily rate: $2
Monthly rate: $18
Yearly rate: $180
WAIT, WHY DO I HAVE TO PAY TO COMMENT?
Tablet is committed to bringing you the best, smartest, most enlightening and entertaining reporting and writing on Jewish life, all free of charge. We take pride in our community of readers, and are thrilled that you choose to engage with us in a way that is both thoughtful and thought-provoking. But the Internet, for all of its wonders, poses challenges to civilized and constructive discussion, allowing vocal—and, often, anonymous—minorities to drag it down with invective (and worse). Starting today, then, we are asking people who'd like to post comments on the site to pay a nominal fee—less a paywall than a gesture of your own commitment to the cause of great conversation. All proceeds go to helping us bring you the ambitious journalism that brought you here in the first place.
I NEED TO BE HEARD! BUT I DONT WANT TO PAY.
Readers can still interact with us free of charge via Facebook, Twitter, and our other social media channels, or write to us at letters@tabletmag.com. Each week, we’ll select the best letters and publish them in a new letters to the editor feature on the Scroll.
We hope this new largely symbolic measure will help us create a more pleasant and cultivated environment for all of our readers, and, as always, we thank you deeply for your support.