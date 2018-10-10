Of course you want to go see the Unorthodox crew, along with New York Times journalist, Taffy Brodesser-Akner, and who knows what other fabulous guests, do a live show on Oct. 24 at The Marlene Meyerson JCC in Manhattan—that’s the Jewish Community Center, as if you didn’t know. No, it doesn’t matter if you’ve already gone to dozens of other Unorthodox shows and your heart almost burst they were so exciting; your heart can take it.

You’ve probably already figured out that Oct. 24th is exactly one week before Halloween and now you’re wondering, well, is that intentional? Is it a sign? Am I supposed to dress up? Are they trying to tell me something? The answers in order are: yes; definitely a sign; can you afford not to dress up?; they have so much to tell you.

They’re all gonna be there, everyone who’s anyone: Mister Mark Oppenheimer, Sensational Stephanie Butnick, and Livin’ Large Liel Leibovitz. The very best of Tablet magazine along with their special guests.

All you Cleveland fans, your chance to catch a live show is coming on Nov. 5th when the gang rolls into town; and then its Houston’s turn on Nov. 6th.

Be there and be rare.