Coming up Wednesday, Oct. 24th, Unorthodox will be live at the Marlene Meyerson JCC in Manhattan, and no matter how many times you’ve seen us before, this is one you don’t want to miss.
We’re joined by three special guests this time, award-winning New York Times journalist Taffy Brodesser-Akner, rapper MC Paul Barman, and RISK! podcast creator and member of The State, Kevin Allison.
You’ve probably seen Taffy’s recent profiles in the Times of Bradley Cooper, Ethan Hawke, and even Gwyneth Paltrow’s goop, and we’ll talk to her about all that, plus also get her insight into how her upbringing affected her outlook on American Judaism.
MC Paul Barman is a Brown University trained hip-hop master, who’s as comfortable referencing Kieslowski as he is LL Cool J. His most recent album, (((echo chamber))), features guests including Questlove and Mark Ronson.
Finally, Kevin Allison is the creator and host of the hit podcast, RISK!, where people tell true stories they never thought they’d dare to share. Kevin began his career as a founding member of the legendary sketch comedy group, The State, whose cult classic show aired on MTV from 1993-96. More recently, Kevin has appeared in shows such as Reno 911!, Flight of the Conchords, @Midnight, High Maintenance and more.
Plus, of course, Mark, Stephanie, and Liel will be there with your news of the Jews, Jewish Geography, and prizes to go around. There might even be some Unorthodox Wine.
Get your tickets now while there’s time.
