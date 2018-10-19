Episode 2 of Tablet’s newest podcast: “Parsha in Progress” with Abigail Pogrebin and Rabbi Dov Linzer.

It’s one of the thorniest stories in the Bible — when Abraham took his son, Isaac, to be sacrificed on Mt. Moriah. How could God demand filicide as proof of faith? This week on “Parsha in Progress,” writer Abigail Pogrebin (author of “My Jewish Year”) and Rabbi Dov Linzer (Head of Yeshivat Chovevei Torah) take on the Binding of Isaac and how it tests us even now.