Please join us on Monday, November 5 at 7:00 p.m. at the Mandel Jewish Community Center for a live recording of Unorthodox, the #1 Jewish-themed podcast on iTunes! If you don’t know, Unorthodox
We’ve put together a great tribute to Cleveland for this one. Our guests are the president and CEO of both Destination Cleveland AND the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, David Gilbert and the longest tenured President of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Terry Stewart.
David has spent his career working to further the image of Cleveland and continues to do so via his current efforts bringing tourism AND sports to the area. He also was the head of the 2016 Host Committee for the Republican National Convention. He’s also on the boards of the International Children’s Games, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Greater Cleveland Film Commission, and the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage.
Terry Stewart guided the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame from 1999 through 2012, and has the stories to prove it. Before that, he was COO and Vice Chairman of Marvel Comics. We might even get him to tell the story of the James Cameron superhero movie that never got made during his tenure.
Both guys have incredible stories to tell, and there’s sure to be other surprises as well.
As always, we’ll have some swag to give away, a couple rounds of Jewish geography to play, and a l’chaim after the show. You’ll catch up with the latest news of the Jews, maybe hear some mail. You don’t want to miss this one.
Buy your tickets now and catch up on previous episodes to get ready for the show.
