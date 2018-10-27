At least 8 people were killed and more were injured Saturday morning in a shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, according to local news reports. Pittsburgh’s KDKA news affiliate has reported that the suspect, described as a white male, is in police custody after surrendering.
The incident began on Saturday morning when the shooter reportedly walked into the synagogue during services and screamed, “All Jews must die.” The conservative Tree of Life synagogue where the shooting occurred sits in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood, known as a center of the city’s Jewish community.
According to media reports a SWAT team, the paramilitary police force used in emergency and mass shooter situations, was on the scene and had surrounded the synagogue prior to the suspect’s surrender. KDKA reports that “when officers arrived, the gunman reportedly shot at them, forcing officers to use their vehicles as a shield.” Among the casualties from the shooting, “two police officers are down,” according to a statement from Pittsburgh City Councilwoman, Erika Strassburger, who represents the synagogue’s district.
President Trump took to Twitter shortly after news of the shooting broke and warned local residents to stay sheltered inside.
Watching the events unfolding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement on the scene. People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018
