Dear Parsha in Progress fans: We hear you and are in the process of getting the show on Itunes and all the rest of the standard podcast sites. Thank you for your support! For the time being, enjoy listening in the player below, stay tuned, and enjoy some “behind the scenes” bonus content after the credits on this week’s episode.

For this week’s Torah portion “Toldot,” we encounter the story of Isaac and Rebecca whose prayers are finally answered when, after 20 years of trying to conceive, Rebecca becomes pregnant with twins. But the trouble starts right away as Jacob and Esau struggle in the womb and a simmering conflict ensues between the brothers and their parents. Listen as writer Abigail Pogrebin (author of My Jewish Year) and Rabbi Dov Linzer (head of Yeshivat Chovevei Torah) try to work out whether ‘pulling the wool over someone’s eyes’ can ever really be a moral act.