This week’s episode covering the parsha Vayishlach, opens a discussion into one of the most disturbing events in Genesis: the episode known as “the rape of Dinah.” Is this a straightforward example of sexual violence and the silencing of a female victim? Or, as some more modern commentators have suggested, is there a more complicated story of forbidden desire and individual agency lurking beneath the violent surface? Abby and Rabbi Dov discuss.