This week on Parsha in Progress: Parshat Vayeshev — Do Good Intentions Matter? Abby and Rabbi Dov discuss the story of Joseph and his brothers. Their conversation explores how to assess the role of Reuven, who attempted to save Joseph from death by suggesting the brothers throw him in a pit, but ultimately could not keep him from being taken into slavery.