Two teenagers have been arrested after a 16-year-old Jewish boy was beaten on November 27 in Forest Hills, Queens, by around twenty teens according to witnesses. Jonathan Torres, 18, and another 17-year-old male, were arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree felony gang assault and second-degree felony assault. Neither alleged attacker has been charged with a hate crime despite some witnesses claiming there were chants of “Kill the Jew” during the attack.

“It’s not a hate crime, and the victim is in stable condition,” an NYPD spokesperson said Thursday. Yaniv Meirov, who runs, Chazaq, an organization that serves the local Bukharian Jews, said it was “100 percent in my opinion a hate crime.” There are conflicting accounts of whether the victim, a student at a local Yeshiva, was wearing identifiably Jewish clothing at the time of the attack. He’s now reportedly in stable condition at Elmhurst Hospital, recovering from severe bruising and contusions.

Chezaq CEO, Meirov, said the attack happened after the victim left a kosher restaurant when 20-30 teenagers chanting, “Kill the Jews,” began punching and kicking him. A large group of onlookers surrounded the attackers, many recording it on their cell phones according to witnesses.

Things may have been even worse if not for the intervention of Waleska Mendez, who was volunteering at the Masbia soup kitchen at the time of the attack. After realizing what was going on, Mendez ran outside and confronted the mob with a broom. After chasing away the attackers, she was almost drawn into a scuffle with the onlookers who had responded to the attack by recording it. “One of them was trying to get on top of me,” Mendez told Gothamist. “I just throw the broom, and said ‘You want to fight? Let’s do it.’”

“I’m a citizen of New York for 28 years,” Mendez told New York’s WPIX 11 news channel. “We care about people, I care about people. You don’t think about who is the nationality or where they’re coming from. When something like that happens we have to do something about it.”

The latest attack comes amidst a surge of anti-Jewish violence targeting orthodox communities in New York City. Perhaps because the crimes have largely not involved attackers who fit the profile of post-Trump, far right anti-Semitism and because the victims have come from insular Haredi communities, they haven’t triggered a forceful response from the city’s political or cultural institutions.

As Tablet’s Armin Rosen reported several days ago, documenting another recent, unprovoked attack: