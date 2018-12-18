Lenny Dykstra, the former all-star center fielder for the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, has gone through a few rough patches in his post-baseball career but now seems to have embarked on a new path. After stints in prison, bankruptcy, and drug rehab, Dykstra, 55, is now studying Torah.

According to the New York Post, Dykstra attends a weekly Torah study session with Chabad’s, Rabbi Shmuel Metzger. The former slugger, who, as a Met, had a walk-off home run in game three of the ‘86 World Series, was raised Christian and has no plans to convert. “I’m on a spiritual journey,” he told The Post. “I’m trying to find if God exists. I want to deal with people who are smarter than me.”

Some of Dykstra’s trademark style seems to have carried over into his new religious studies, judging by the Post’s report: