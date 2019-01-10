This week we delve into the Song of the Sea, the Biblical poem which celebrates the drowning of the Egyptians and the Israelite exodus from Egypt, and whose central message has been reinterpreted throughout centuries of Jewish history.

Parsha in Progress is a podcast hosted by Abigail Pogrebin. author of 'My Jewish Year: 18 Holidays, One Wondering Jew,' and Rabbi Dov Linzer, head of Yeshivat Chovevei Torah.