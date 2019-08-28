Unorthodox is hitting the road this fall to promote The Newish Jewish Encyclopedia, our guide to all things Jewish and Jew-ish. The book goes on sale October 1 (pre-order yours today!), and we’ll be all over the country doing special live shows plus events featuring one or two of the hosts. We’d love for you to join us in your neck of the woods.
Wednesday Sept. 18 – New York, NY
Book launch, 7:30 p.m.
JCC Manhattan, 334 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY
Details here
Thursday September 19 – Stamford, CT
Unorthodox live show, 7:30 p.m.
Temple Beth El, 350 Roxbury Rd, Stamford, CT
Details here
September 23 – San Francisco
Unorthodox Live Show with Bari Weiss, 7 p.m.
Jewish Community Center of San Francisco, 3200 California St, San Francisco, CA
Details here
October 25 – Newton, MA
Liel Leibovitz @ Arts Matter Shabbat, 6 p.m.
Jewish Arts Collaborative 303, 1320 Centre St, Newton, MA
Details here
October 29 – Tampa, FL
Stephanie Butnick, 7 p.m.
JCC on the Cohn Campus, 13009 Community Campus Drive Tampa, FL
Details here
November 2-3 – Detroit, MI
Unorthodox Live Show, November 2, 7:30 p.m.
JCC of Metro Detroit 6600 W. Maple Road, West Bloomfield, MI
Details here
Panel event, November 3, 3 p.m.
Stephanie Butnick, Liel Leibovitz & Alana Newhouse, moderated by Seth M. Siegel
JCC of Metro Detroit 6600 W. Maple Road, West Bloomfield, MI
Details to come
November 4 – Denver, CO
Mark Oppenheimer, 3 p.m.
JCC Phillips Social Hall, 350 S Dahlia St, Denver, CO
Details here
Unorthodox Live Show, 6:30 p.m.
JCC Elaine Wolf Theatre, 350 S Dahlia St, Denver, CO
Details here
November 14 – Margate, NJ
Stephanie Butnick & Liel Leibovitz, 7 p.m.
Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 North Jerome Avenue, Margate, NJ
Details here
November 17 – Cincinnati, OH
Unorthodox live show @ Global Day of Learning
Details and registration to come
November 21 – New York, NY
Stephanie Butnick & Liel Leibovitz
Center for Jewish History, 15 West 16th St. New York, NY
Details to come
November 22 – New York, NY
Stephanie Butnick & Liel Leibovitz, 7:30 p.m.
Sutton Place Synagogue, 225 East 51 Street, New York, NY
Details to come
December 5 – Port Washington, NY
Stephanie Butnick, 7:30 p.m.
The Community Synagogue, 160 Middle Neck Road Port Washington, NY
Details to come
December 7-8 – San Diego, CA
Details to come
December 9 – Phoenix, AZ
Unorthodox live show, 7 p.m.
Valley of the Sun Jewish Community Center, 12701 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale, AZ
Details to come
December 19 – St. Louis, MO
Stephanie Butnick & Liel Leibovitz @ St. Louis Jewish Book Festival, 7 p.m
Kaplan Feldman Complex, 2 Millstone Campus Drive St. Louis, MO
Details here
January 8 – Westport, CT
Mark Oppenheimer & Liel Leibovitz, 7:30 p.m.
The Westport Library, 20 Jesup Rd, Westport, CT
Details to come
February 6 – Scotch Plains, NJ
Stephanie Butnick & Liel Leibovitz, 7:30 p.m.
JCC of Central Jersey, 1391 Martine Avenue, Scotch Plains, NJ
Details here
February 9 – Wyomissing, PA
Liel Leibovitz & Mark Oppenheimer, 4 p.m.
JCC of Reading, 1100 Berkshire Blvd #125, Wyomissing, PA
Details here
February 26 – Naples, FL
Stephanie Butnick & Mark Oppenheimer with Bob Mankoff, 1 p.m.
Temple Shalom, 4630 Pine Ridge Road, Naples, FL
Details here
March 12 – Boca Raton, FL
Stephanie Butnick & Mark Oppenheimer, 7:30 p.m.
Bnai Torah Congregation, 6261 SW 18th Street, Boca Raton, FL
Details to come
March 19 – Virginia Beach, VA
Stephanie Butnick, Liel Leibovitz & Mark Oppenheimer @ Lee & Bernard Jaffe Family Jewish Book Festival
Details to come
May 1 – Short Hills, NJ
Mark Oppenheimer, 5:30
Congregation B’nai Jeshurun 1025 S Orange Ave, Short Hills, NJ
Interested in booking us for a book event? Email Theresa Collier at theresa@artisanbooks.com.
Click here for access to comments
COMMENTING CHARGES
Daily rate: $2
Monthly rate: $18
Yearly rate: $180
WAIT, WHY DO I HAVE TO PAY TO COMMENT?
Tablet is committed to bringing you the best, smartest, most enlightening and entertaining reporting and writing on Jewish life, all free of charge. We take pride in our community of readers, and are thrilled that you choose to engage with us in a way that is both thoughtful and thought-provoking. But the Internet, for all of its wonders, poses challenges to civilized and constructive discussion, allowing vocal—and, often, anonymous—minorities to drag it down with invective (and worse). Starting today, then, we are asking people who'd like to post comments on the site to pay a nominal fee—less a paywall than a gesture of your own commitment to the cause of great conversation. All proceeds go to helping us bring you the ambitious journalism that brought you here in the first place.
I NEED TO BE HEARD! BUT I DONT WANT TO PAY.
Readers can still interact with us free of charge via Facebook, Twitter, and our other social media channels, or write to us at letters@tabletmag.com. Each week, we’ll select the best letters and publish them in a new letters to the editor feature on the Scroll.
We hope this new largely symbolic measure will help us create a more pleasant and cultivated environment for all of our readers, and, as always, we thank you deeply for your support.