Unorthodox is hitting the road this fall to promote The Newish Jewish Encyclopedia, our guide to all things Jewish and Jew-ish. The book goes on sale October 1 (pre-order yours today!), and we’ll be all over the country doing special live shows plus events featuring one or two of the hosts. We’d love for you to join us in your neck of the woods.

Wednesday Sept. 18 – New York, NY

Book launch, 7:30 p.m.

JCC Manhattan, 334 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY

Details here

Thursday September 19 – Stamford, CT

Unorthodox live show, 7:30 p.m.

Temple Beth El, 350 Roxbury Rd, Stamford, CT

Details here

September 23 – San Francisco

Unorthodox Live Show with Bari Weiss, 7 p.m.

Jewish Community Center of San Francisco, 3200 California St, San Francisco, CA

Details here

October 25 – Newton, MA

Liel Leibovitz @ Arts Matter Shabbat, 6 p.m.

Jewish Arts Collaborative 303, 1320 Centre St, Newton, MA

Details here

October 29 – Tampa, FL

Stephanie Butnick, 7 p.m.

JCC on the Cohn Campus, 13009 Community Campus Drive Tampa, FL

Details here

November 2-3 – Detroit, MI

Unorthodox Live Show, November 2, 7:30 p.m.

JCC of Metro Detroit 6600 W. Maple Road, West Bloomfield, MI

Details here

Panel event, November 3, 3 p.m.

Stephanie Butnick, Liel Leibovitz & Alana Newhouse, moderated by Seth M. Siegel

JCC of Metro Detroit 6600 W. Maple Road, West Bloomfield, MI

Details to come

November 4 – Denver, CO

Mark Oppenheimer, 3 p.m.

JCC Phillips Social Hall, 350 S Dahlia St, Denver, CO

Details here

Unorthodox Live Show, 6:30 p.m.

JCC Elaine Wolf Theatre, 350 S Dahlia St, Denver, CO

Details here

November 14 – Margate, NJ

Stephanie Butnick & Liel Leibovitz, 7 p.m.

Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 North Jerome Avenue, Margate, NJ

Details here

November 17 – Cincinnati, OH

Unorthodox live show @ Global Day of Learning

Details and registration to come

November 21 – New York, NY

Stephanie Butnick & Liel Leibovitz

Center for Jewish History, 15 West 16th St. New York, NY

Details to come

November 22 – New York, NY

Stephanie Butnick & Liel Leibovitz, 7:30 p.m.

Sutton Place Synagogue, 225 East 51 Street, New York, NY

Details to come

December 5 – Port Washington, NY

Stephanie Butnick, 7:30 p.m.

The Community Synagogue, 160 Middle Neck Road Port Washington, NY

Details to come

December 7-8 – San Diego, CA

Details to come

December 9 – Phoenix, AZ

Unorthodox live show, 7 p.m.

Valley of the Sun Jewish Community Center, 12701 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale, AZ

Details to come

December 19 – St. Louis, MO

Stephanie Butnick & Liel Leibovitz @ St. Louis Jewish Book Festival, 7 p.m

Kaplan Feldman Complex, 2 Millstone Campus Drive St. Louis, MO

Details here

January 8 – Westport, CT

Mark Oppenheimer & Liel Leibovitz, 7:30 p.m.

The Westport Library, 20 Jesup Rd, Westport, CT

Details to come

February 6 – Scotch Plains, NJ

Stephanie Butnick & Liel Leibovitz, 7:30 p.m.

JCC of Central Jersey, 1391 Martine Avenue, Scotch Plains, NJ

Details here

February 9 – Wyomissing, PA

Liel Leibovitz & Mark Oppenheimer, 4 p.m.

JCC of Reading, 1100 Berkshire Blvd #125, Wyomissing, PA

Details here

February 26 – Naples, FL

Stephanie Butnick & Mark Oppenheimer with Bob Mankoff, 1 p.m.

Temple Shalom, 4630 Pine Ridge Road, Naples, FL

Details here

March 12 – Boca Raton, FL

Stephanie Butnick & Mark Oppenheimer, 7:30 p.m.

Bnai Torah Congregation, 6261 SW 18th Street, Boca Raton, FL

Details to come

March 19 – Virginia Beach, VA

Stephanie Butnick, Liel Leibovitz & Mark Oppenheimer @ Lee & Bernard Jaffe Family Jewish Book Festival

Details to come

May 1 – Short Hills, NJ

Mark Oppenheimer, 5:30

Congregation B’nai Jeshurun 1025 S Orange Ave, Short Hills, NJ

Interested in booking us for a book event? Email Theresa Collier at theresa@artisanbooks.com.

