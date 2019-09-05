Tablet staffers will be around the country promoting our books, The 100 Most Jewish Foods, a Highly Debatable List, and The Newish Jewish Encyclopedia, and a variety of other projects. Here’s where to find us on the road:

Wednesday Sept. 18 – New York, NY
Newish Jewish Encyclopedia book launch with Stephanie Butnick, Liel Leibovitz & Mark Oppenheimer, 7:30 p.m.
JCC Manhattan, 334 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY
Details here

Thursday September 19 – Stamford, CT
Unorthodox Live Show, 7:30 p.m.
Temple Beth El, 350 Roxbury Rd, Stamford, CT
Details here

September 23 – San Francisco
Unorthodox Live Show with Bari Weiss, 7 p.m.
Jewish Community Center of San Francisco, 3200 California St, San Francisco, CA
Details here

October 25 – Boston, MA
Liel Leibovitz @ Arts Matter Shabbat, 6 p.m.
Temple Israel, 477 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02215
Details here

October 29 – Tampa, FL
Festival of Jewish Books and Conversations
Stephanie Butnick, 7 p.m.
JCC on the Cohn Campus, 13009 Community Campus Drive Tampa, FL
Details here

November 2-3 – Detroit, MI
Detroit Jewish Book Fair
Unorthodox Live Show, November 2, 7:30 p.m.
JCC of Metro Detroit 6600 W. Maple Road, West Bloomfield, MI
Details here

Panel event, November 3, 3 p.m.
Alana Newhouse, Stephanie Butnick & Liel Leibovitz, moderated by Seth M. Siegel
JCC of Metro Detroit 6600 W. Maple Road, West Bloomfield, MI
Details here

November 4 – Denver, CO
Denver Neustadt Jewish Arts, Authors, Movies, and Music Festival
Mark Oppenheimer, 3 p.m.
JCC Phillips Social Hall, 350 S Dahlia St, Denver, CO
Details here

Unorthodox Live Show, 6:30 p.m.
JCC Elaine Wolf Theatre, 350 S Dahlia St, Denver, CO
Details here

November 6 – Houston, TX
Ann and Stephen Kaufman Jewish Book & Arts Festival
Stephanie Butnick & Liel Leibovitz, event for teens grades 8-12, 7:30 p.m.
Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center

November 10 – St. Louis, MO
St. Louis Jewish Book Festival
Alana Newhouse, 9:30 a.m.
Mirowitz Center, Covenant Place, St. Louis, MO
Details here

November 12 – Houston, TX
Ann and Stephen Kaufman Jewish Book & Arts Festival
Alana Newhouse, closing night
Details here

November 14 – Margate, NJ
Stephanie Butnick & Liel Leibovitz, 7 p.m.
Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 North Jerome Avenue, Margate, NJ
Details here

November 17 – Cincinnati, OH
Unorthodox Live Show @ Global Day of Learning
Details and registration to come

November 21 – New York, NY
Stephanie Butnick & Liel Leibovitz
Center for Jewish History, 15 West 16th St. New York, NY
Details to come

November 22 – New York, NY
Stephanie Butnick & Liel Leibovitz, 7:30 p.m.
Sutton Place Synagogue, 225 East 51 Street, New York, NY
Details to come

December 2 – Naples, FL
Greater Naples Jewish Book Festival
Alana Newhouse
Details here

December 4 – Cleveland, OH
Cleveland Jewish Book Festival
Alana Newhouse, 7:30 p.m.
Mandel JCC, 26001 S. Woodland Road, Beachwood, OH
Details here

December 5 – Port Washington, NY
Stephanie Butnick, 7:30 p.m.
The Community Synagogue, 160 Middle Neck Road Port Washington, NY
Details to come

December 5 – Madison, WI
Mark Oppenheimer discusses “The Pittsburgh Project: The Tree of Life Synagogue Shooting, A Year Later”
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Details to come

December 7-8 – San Diego, CA
Unorthodox residency/live show
Details to come

December 9 – Phoenix, AZ
Unorthodox live show, 7 p.m.
Valley of the Sun Jewish Community Center, 12701 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale, AZ
Details to come

December 19 – St. Louis, MO
St. Louis Jewish Book Festival
Stephanie Butnick & Liel Leibovitz, 7 p.m
Kaplan Feldman Complex, 2 Millstone Campus Drive St. Louis, MO
Details here

January 8 – Westport, CT
Mark Oppenheimer & Liel Leibovitz, 7:30 p.m.
The Westport Library, 20 Jesup Rd, Westport, CT
Details to come

February 6 – Scotch Plains, NJ
Stephanie Butnick & Liel Leibovitz, 7:30 p.m.
JCC of Central Jersey, 1391 Martine Avenue, Scotch Plains, NJ
Details here

February 9 – Wyomissing, PA
Liel Leibovitz & Mark Oppenheimer, 4 p.m.
JCC of Reading, 1100 Berkshire Blvd #125, Wyomissing, PA
Details here

February 26 – Naples, FL
Greater Naples Jewish Book Festival
Stephanie Butnick & Mark Oppenheimer with Bob Mankoff, 1 p.m.
Temple Shalom, 4630 Pine Ridge Road, Naples, FL
Details here

March 12 – Boca Raton, FL
Stephanie Butnick & Mark Oppenheimer, 7:30 p.m.
Bnai Torah Congregation, 6261 SW 18th Street, Boca Raton, FL
Details to come

March 19 – Virginia Beach, VA
Lee & Bernard Jaffe Family Jewish Book Festival
Stephanie Butnick, Liel Leibovitz & Mark Oppenheimer
Details to come

May 1 – Short Hills, NJ
Mark Oppenheimer, 5:30
Congregation B’nai Jeshurun 1025 S Orange Ave, Short Hills, NJ

Interested in booking us for an event? Email info@tabletmag.com





