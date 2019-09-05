Tablet staffers will be around the country promoting our books, The 100 Most Jewish Foods, a Highly Debatable List, and The Newish Jewish Encyclopedia, and a variety of other projects. Here’s where to find us on the road:

Wednesday Sept. 18 – New York, NY

Newish Jewish Encyclopedia book launch with Stephanie Butnick, Liel Leibovitz & Mark Oppenheimer, 7:30 p.m.

JCC Manhattan, 334 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY

Details here

Thursday September 19 – Stamford, CT

Unorthodox Live Show, 7:30 p.m.

Temple Beth El, 350 Roxbury Rd, Stamford, CT

Details here

September 23 – San Francisco

Unorthodox Live Show with Bari Weiss, 7 p.m.

Jewish Community Center of San Francisco, 3200 California St, San Francisco, CA

Details here

October 25 – Boston, MA

Liel Leibovitz @ Arts Matter Shabbat, 6 p.m.

Temple Israel, 477 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02215

Details here

October 29 – Tampa, FL

Festival of Jewish Books and Conversations

Stephanie Butnick, 7 p.m.

JCC on the Cohn Campus, 13009 Community Campus Drive Tampa, FL

Details here

November 2-3 – Detroit, MI

Detroit Jewish Book Fair

Unorthodox Live Show, November 2, 7:30 p.m.

JCC of Metro Detroit 6600 W. Maple Road, West Bloomfield, MI

Details here

Panel event, November 3, 3 p.m.

Alana Newhouse, Stephanie Butnick & Liel Leibovitz, moderated by Seth M. Siegel

JCC of Metro Detroit 6600 W. Maple Road, West Bloomfield, MI

Details here

November 4 – Denver, CO

Denver Neustadt Jewish Arts, Authors, Movies, and Music Festival

Mark Oppenheimer, 3 p.m.

JCC Phillips Social Hall, 350 S Dahlia St, Denver, CO

Details here

Unorthodox Live Show, 6:30 p.m.

JCC Elaine Wolf Theatre, 350 S Dahlia St, Denver, CO

Details here

November 6 – Houston, TX

Ann and Stephen Kaufman Jewish Book & Arts Festival

Stephanie Butnick & Liel Leibovitz, event for teens grades 8-12, 7:30 p.m.

Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center

November 10 – St. Louis, MO

St. Louis Jewish Book Festival

Alana Newhouse, 9:30 a.m.

Mirowitz Center, Covenant Place, St. Louis, MO

Details here

November 12 – Houston, TX

Ann and Stephen Kaufman Jewish Book & Arts Festival

Alana Newhouse, closing night

Details here

November 14 – Margate, NJ

Stephanie Butnick & Liel Leibovitz, 7 p.m.

Milton & Betty Katz JCC, 501 North Jerome Avenue, Margate, NJ

Details here

November 17 – Cincinnati, OH

Unorthodox Live Show @ Global Day of Learning

Details and registration to come

November 21 – New York, NY

Stephanie Butnick & Liel Leibovitz

Center for Jewish History, 15 West 16th St. New York, NY

Details to come

November 22 – New York, NY

Stephanie Butnick & Liel Leibovitz, 7:30 p.m.

Sutton Place Synagogue, 225 East 51 Street, New York, NY

Details to come

December 2 – Naples, FL

Greater Naples Jewish Book Festival

Alana Newhouse

Details here

December 4 – Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Jewish Book Festival

Alana Newhouse, 7:30 p.m.

Mandel JCC, 26001 S. Woodland Road, Beachwood, OH

Details here

December 5 – Port Washington, NY

Stephanie Butnick, 7:30 p.m.

The Community Synagogue, 160 Middle Neck Road Port Washington, NY

Details to come

December 5 – Madison, WI

Mark Oppenheimer discusses “The Pittsburgh Project: The Tree of Life Synagogue Shooting, A Year Later”

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Details to come

December 7-8 – San Diego, CA

Unorthodox residency/live show

Details to come

December 9 – Phoenix, AZ

Unorthodox live show, 7 p.m.

Valley of the Sun Jewish Community Center, 12701 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale, AZ

Details to come

December 19 – St. Louis, MO

St. Louis Jewish Book Festival

Stephanie Butnick & Liel Leibovitz, 7 p.m

Kaplan Feldman Complex, 2 Millstone Campus Drive St. Louis, MO

Details here

January 8 – Westport, CT

Mark Oppenheimer & Liel Leibovitz, 7:30 p.m.

The Westport Library, 20 Jesup Rd, Westport, CT

Details to come

February 6 – Scotch Plains, NJ

Stephanie Butnick & Liel Leibovitz, 7:30 p.m.

JCC of Central Jersey, 1391 Martine Avenue, Scotch Plains, NJ

Details here

February 9 – Wyomissing, PA

Liel Leibovitz & Mark Oppenheimer, 4 p.m.

JCC of Reading, 1100 Berkshire Blvd #125, Wyomissing, PA

Details here

February 26 – Naples, FL

Greater Naples Jewish Book Festival

Stephanie Butnick & Mark Oppenheimer with Bob Mankoff, 1 p.m.

Temple Shalom, 4630 Pine Ridge Road, Naples, FL

Details here

March 12 – Boca Raton, FL

Stephanie Butnick & Mark Oppenheimer, 7:30 p.m.

Bnai Torah Congregation, 6261 SW 18th Street, Boca Raton, FL

Details to come

March 19 – Virginia Beach, VA

Lee & Bernard Jaffe Family Jewish Book Festival

Stephanie Butnick, Liel Leibovitz & Mark Oppenheimer

Details to come

May 1 – Short Hills, NJ

Mark Oppenheimer, 5:30

Congregation B’nai Jeshurun 1025 S Orange Ave, Short Hills, NJ

Interested in booking us for an event? Email info@tabletmag.com