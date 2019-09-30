This week, we discuss God’s insistence that the people of Israel will go astray when they enter the Promised Land, and consider the role of free will in sin.





Parsha in Progress is a podcast hosted by Abigail Pogrebin. author of My Jewish Year: 18 Holidays, One Wondering Jew, and Rabbi Dov Linzer, head of Yeshivat Chovevei Torah.

