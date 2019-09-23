In solidarity with Jews across America, crowds in Brooklyn, Pittsburgh, and Poway will gather on September 25 to show solidarity with communities that have been attacked this year. We will blow the shofar and hand out some apples and honey for the upcoming Rosh Hashanah holiday. Attendance is open to the public and free; no RSVP required. Join us as we close the book on a hard year—and hope for a safer, sweeter new one.

These are Facebook event links for each of the three rallies. Please click and share: Pittsburgh, Poway, and Brooklyn.