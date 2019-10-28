This week, we discuss why Noah is considered worthy enough to be the last man standing and the first human to restart humanity. Why did God gave up on his own creation so fast, and how can Noah be called “righteous” when he didn’t protect anyone but himself? At a time in this country when there’s so much talk about meanness versus compassion, whether we are good or evil—born mean or taught—it’s an ideal moment to revisit Noah’s selfishness, God’s exasperation, and the massive do-over of creation.

Parsha in Progress is a podcast hosted by Abigail Pogrebin. author of My Jewish Year: 18 Holidays, One Wondering Jew, and Rabbi Dov Linzer, head of Yeshivat Chovevei Torah.