With the kind of storytelling we do, most of our interviews end up on the proverbial “editing room floor.” And we’re often sorry they do, since we’d like you to hear them, too. So today, in what constitutes a new experiment for us, we bring you a lightly edited version of an interview we recorded several years back. It’s not an episode, and not even a story. It is, instead, a conversation.
Yochai Maital and his sister, Temira Finesilver, grew up in the same home. But they chose very different routes in life—religiously, politically, geographically. And, in Temira’s backyard in Bnei Dekalim, surrounded by chirping birds and gorgeous vistas, they sat down to chat about deep disagreements, unconditional love, and the unbreakable bond of family.
The end song, “Shevet Achim Va’Achayot” (A Tribe of Brothers and Sisters) was a special project by Galgalatz. Written by Doron Medalie, composed by Idan Raichel, and produced by Tomer Biran, the song features many leading Israeli artists.
Listen to the special here, or download it from iTunes. You can hear all of Israel Story’s episodes in English here and in Hebrew here.
Click here for access to comments
COMMENTING CHARGES
Daily rate: $2
Monthly rate: $18
Yearly rate: $180
WAIT, WHY DO I HAVE TO PAY TO COMMENT?
Tablet is committed to bringing you the best, smartest, most enlightening and entertaining reporting and writing on Jewish life, all free of charge. We take pride in our community of readers, and are thrilled that you choose to engage with us in a way that is both thoughtful and thought-provoking. But the Internet, for all of its wonders, poses challenges to civilized and constructive discussion, allowing vocal—and, often, anonymous—minorities to drag it down with invective (and worse). Starting today, then, we are asking people who'd like to post comments on the site to pay a nominal fee—less a paywall than a gesture of your own commitment to the cause of great conversation. All proceeds go to helping us bring you the ambitious journalism that brought you here in the first place.
I NEED TO BE HEARD! BUT I DONT WANT TO PAY.
Readers can still interact with us free of charge via Facebook, Twitter, and our other social media channels, or write to us at letters@tabletmag.com. Each week, we’ll select the best letters and publish them in a new letters to the editor feature on the Scroll.
We hope this new largely symbolic measure will help us create a more pleasant and cultivated environment for all of our readers, and, as always, we thank you deeply for your support.