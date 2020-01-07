Take One is Tablet’s Daf Yomi podcast, reading one page of Talmud a day. For past episodes, click here.

Today’s Daf Yomi, Berakhot 3, tells us a curious story about Rabbi Yosei Ben Halafta, who lived in the second century CE. Not wanting to say his prayers while traveling, he enters an abandoned ruins and prepares to pray in peace, when a series of mystical events unfold that teach him a few valuable lessons. Why was Yosei visited by the prophet Elijah? And what does their conversation teach us about living in a world that’s profoundly broken and constantly feeling like you’re falling short of your goals? Listen and find out.

