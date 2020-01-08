Today’s Daf Yomi pages, Berakhot 4 and 5, begin with a king fretting about his sins and soul. He is King David: No stranger to all matters of transgression, the king nevertheless takes stock of his attempts to live righteously and worries about any possible future wrongdoings. Unorthodox co-host Stephanie Butnick joins us for a conversation about what men in the #MeToo era might learn from King David, and about the Talmud’s approach to suffering. Always wondered why bad things happened to good people? Listen and find out.

Take One is Tablet Magazine's daily Daf Yomi podcast.