|Tractate
|Column Date
|
|Berachot
|August 7, 2012
|A Talmudic Journey Begins
|Berachot
|August 14, 2012
|The Talmud’s Many Demons
|Berachot
|August 21, 2012
|Talmud’s Warriors and Scholars
|Berachot
|August 28, 2012
|Let’s Get Physical
|Berachot
|September 5, 2012
|Talmudic Rebbe-llion
|Berachot
|Septermber 11, 2012
|The Right Way To Pray
|Berachot
|September 25, 2012
|Talmudic Pride and Prejudice
|Berachot
|October 16, 2012
|The Rabbis’ Mental World
|Shabbat
|October 23, 2012
|Of Lice and Men
|Shabbat
|November 6, 2012
|Standing on One Foot
|Shabbat
|November 13, 2012
|First-Century Technology
|Shabbat
|November 19, 2012
|Eggs and Babies
|Shabbat
|November 27, 2012
|The Power of Positive Thinking
|Shabbat
|November 30, 2012
|Testing My Faith
|Shabbat
|December 3, 2012
|The Badness of Good Stories
|Shabbat
|December 11, 2012
|Does God Care About Shoes?
|Shabbat
|December 18, 2012
|Why the Shabbath Is Everything
|Shabbat
|January 8, 2013
|Intention Versus Action
|Shabbat
|January 15, 2013
|The Pretenders
|Shabbat
|January 23, 2013
|Things Broken and Repaired
|Shabbat
|January 29, 2013
|Rabbinic Mind Games
|Shabbat
|February 5, 2013
|Queen for a Day
|Shabbat
|February 12, 2013
|Can’t Touch This
|Shabbat
|February 19, 2013
|Birth Right
|Shabbat
|February 26, 2013
|Ancient Laws for Modern Times
|Shabbat
|March 5, 2013
|Leave the Jewish People Alone
|Shabbat
|March 12, 2013
|Written in the Stars (Or Not)
|Eruvin
|March 18, 2013
|Navigating the Talmud’s Alleys
|Eruvin
|March 29, 2013
|Close Encounters with Talmud
|Eruvin
|April 9, 2013
|Are Truffles Food?
|Eruvin
|April 16, 2013
|Crossing the Line
|Eruvin
|April 23, 2013
|When Messiah Is an Afterthought
|Eruvin
|April 30, 2013
|The Talmud’s Absolute Value
|Eruvin
|May 7, 2013
|You Only Live Once
|Eruvin
|May 14, 2013
|The Irrelevance of Pleasure
|Eruvin
|May 21, 2013
|Who Can Follow These Rules?
|Eruvin
|June 4, 2013
|The Talmud Paints a Vivid Picture of Jewish Family Life
|Eruvin
|June 11, 2013
|Why the Talmud Draws Imaginary Lines All Around Us—and Over Our Heads
|Eruvin
|June 18, 2013
|How the Talmud Maps Behavior by Exploring Definitions, Not Listing Rules
|Eruvin
|June 25, 2013
|In the Talmud’s Timeless Laws, a Vast Temple of the Mind
|Pesachim
|July 2, 2013
|The Talmud’s Abstractions Live in Concrete Examples About Candles and Weasels
|Pesachim
|July 9, 2013
|Math Lessons and Quantum Physics in Studies of Rabbinic Stringency and Leniency
|Pesachim
|July 16, 2013
|Appreciating the Talmud’s Sublime Devotion to Torah for Its Own Sake
|Pesachim
|July 23, 2013
|In the Shadow of the Divine, Reaping Unintended Benefits at the Edges of the Law
|Pesachim
|July 30, 2013
|The Talmud, in Seeking To Eliminate Ambiguity, Maps the Invisible Onto the Visible
|Pesachim
|August 6, 2013
|How the Talmud Has Bridged the Gaps Between Various Jewish Cultures for Ages
|Pesachim
|August 13, 2013
|Are American Jews Creating a New Jewishness, or Just Abandoning the Real Kind?
|Pesachim
|August 20, 2013
|Good Jewish Fences Once Made Good Jewish Neighbors. Do They Still?
|Pesachim
|August 27, 2013
|In the Talmud, Minds Full of Torah Instead of Bowls Full of Sacrificial Blood
|Pesachim
|September 10, 2013
|When Talmud Is the Focus of Jewish Observance, Theology Comes to Life
|Pesachim
|September 17, 2013
|When the Rabbis Do Things by the Book, They Give the Talmud Its ‘Talmudic’ Qualities
|Pesachim
|September 24, 2013
|In the Talmud, Jews in Exile Are Considered Defenseless Before Their Enemies
|Pesachim
|October 1, 2013
|We No Longer Live in the World of Talmudic Rabbis. What’s a Modern Jew to Do?
|Pesachim
|October 8, 2013
|When the Rabbis Got Together for Shabbat Dinner, Drama—and Law—Ensued
|Pesachim
|October 15, 2013
|Magical Thinking, Superstition, and Incantations in Jewish Oral Law
|Pesachim
|October 22, 2013
|On the Origin of Passover’s Four Questions and the Renewal of Miracles
|Shekalim
|October 29, 2013
|There Are Thieves in the Temple. Or Are They Sacred Messengers?
|Shekalim
|November 5, 2013
|Reconstructing the Life of the Temple and Its All-Too-Human Denizens
|Shekalim
|November 12, 2013
|The Importance of Cubits and Shewbread and Everything That Makes Your Eyes Glaze Over
|Yoma
|November 19, 2013
|The Talmud’s Yom Kippur, With Sacrifice and Blood, Is Nothing Like Jewish Ritual Today
|Yoma
|November 26, 2013
|The Talmud Says God Can’t Protect Jews From Persecution; They Must Take Precautions
|Yoma
|December 3, 2013
|Miraculous Architecture of the First Temple Leads to Religious Sectarianism in the Second
|Yoma
|December 10, 2013
|What the Talmud Would Say About the Pew Survey of American Jews: Stop Counting
|Yoma
|December 17, 2013
|Which Came First: Abraham and the Patriarchs or Moses and the Torah?
|Yoma
|December 24, 2013
|In the Talmud, the Fall of a Priestly Upper Class Is Just Deserts
|Yoma
|January 7, 2014
|The Talmud Pays Little Attention to What Jews Believe, Yet Asks Them To Have Faith
|Yoma
|January 14, 2014
|What Happens When the Talmud Asks, ‘What If?’
|Yoma
|January 21, 2014
|Some Jewish Acts Seem Meaningless. The Talmud Says You Should Do Them Anyway.
|Yoma
|January 28, 2014
|Too Much, Too Little: Talmudic Rabbis’ Creativity Shines When Interpreting Prohibitions
|Yoma
|February 4, 2014
|In the Talmud, One Sin Is Beyond Repentance: Giving God and Jews a Bad Name
|Sukkah
|February 11, 2014
|How Large Must a Sukkah Be To Be Called a Sukkah—And Yet Still Be Far From Heaven?
|Sukkah
|February 19, 2014
|Math Problem for Talmudic Rabbis: Building the Right Size Sukkah
|Sukkah
|February 25, 2014
|In the Talmud, Jews Losing Touch With the Everyday Words of the Holy Land
|Sukkah
|March 4, 2014
|Rationalism, Mysticism, Slaves, and a Sukkah Made From an Elephant
|Sukkah
|March 11, 2014
|Jewish Culture Was Not Always a Response to Non-Jewish Culture
|Sukkah
|March 18, 2014
|The Talmud Is a Training Manual for Jews Preparing for the Next Holy Era
|Sukkah
|March 25, 2014
|Why Read Daf Yomi? To Rediscover an Older Way of Imagining the Jewish Spirit.
|Sukkah
|April 1, 2014
|Jugglers, Acrobats, a Magnificent Temple—and Notably No Political Strife
|Beizah
|April 8, 2014
|Which Came First: The Chicken, the Egg, or the Divine Law That Governs Their Use?
|Beizah
|April 29, 2014
|Why Did God Choose the Jewish People To Receive the Torah?
|Beizah
|May 6, 2014
|Talmudic Rabbis, All Men, Admit They Cannot Bring Women Under Their Power
|Beizah
|May 13, 2014
|Which Is More Sacred: a Festival or Shabbat? A Mitzvah or Money?
|Rosh Hashanah
|May 20, 2014
|On the Impossibility of Over-Interpreting the Bible
|Rosh Hashanah
|May 28, 2014
|Can God Be Tricked Into Forgiving Unethical Behavior?
|Rosh Hashanah
|June 3, 2014
|Talmudic Rabbinical Thought Was Part Lunatic, Part Moon Shot
|Rosh Hashanah
|June 10, 2014
|Talmudic Rabbis Debate the Practice of the Law Versus the Intention Behind It
|Rosh Hashanah
|June 17, 2014
|When the Talmud Replaced the Temple as the Structure at the Heart of Jewish Life
|Ta’anit
|June 24, 2014
|In the Rains, Talmudic Symbols of Goodwill, Punishment, and a Deep Covenant
|Ta’anit
|July 1, 2014
|Better To Suffer or Better To Live? Eating—and Not Eating—as a Meritorious Jewish Act
|Ta’anit
|July 8, 2014
|Why Even The Greatest Rabbis Can’t Be Trusted
|Ta’anit
|July 15, 2014
|Why Early Jews Didn’t Care at All About Christians
|Megilla
|July 22, 2014
|Is the Book of Esther—a Story Told in Human Terms, Not Miracles—a Holy Book?
|Megilla
|July 29, 2014
|When the Talmud Offers Close Readings of Sacred Fictions
|Megilla
|August 5, 2014
|American Jews Speak English, but Our Sacred Texts Are in Hebrew
|Megilla
|August 12, 2014
|How Can We Respect Both the Sanctity of Jewish Things and the Practical Needs of the Jews?
|Moed Katan
|August 19, 2014
|Are Jews Meant To Be Farmers, Workers, or Thinkers?
|Moed Katan
|August 26, 1014
|In the Days Between the Major Holidays, Little Clues to Jewish Ritual and Life
|Moed Katan
|September 9, 2014
|Rules for Hair Cutting and Rending Garments—and Exceptions for Newborns
|Chagiga
|September 16, 2014
|If Even the Angel of Death Makes Mistakes, Where Is There True Justice?
|Chagiga
|September 23, 2014
|The Talmud’s Mysticism Is Too Mindblowing Even for Its Students
|Chagiga
|October 7, 2014
|The Study of Law as a Spiritual Act: Finding Truth and Meaning in the Talmud
|Yevamot
|October 14, 2014
|Sex With Your Uncle? OK. Sex With Your Widowed Daughter’s Rival? Not OK.
|Yevamot
|October 21, 2014
|The Talmud’s Difficulty Is What Makes the Talmud ‘Talmudic’—And Unlike the Law
|Yevamot
|October 18, 2014
|How To Solve Disputes Between Schools of Jewish Thought? In Private, or Not at All.
|Yevamot
|November 4, 2014
|Converting for Love (Like Natalie Portman’s Husband)? The Talmud Forbids It.
|Yevamot
|November 18, 2014
|Thou Shalt Not Covet Thy Brother’s Wife. Unless He Dies. Then—Well, Here’s the Thing…
|Yevamot
|November 25, 2014
|Talmudic Rabbis Ponder Sexual Relations That Are Prohibited by Jewish Law
|Yevamot
|December 2, 2014
|Can a Woman Rape a Man, as Shia LaBoeuf Claimed? The Rabbis Have a Say.
|Yevamot
|December 9, 2014
|Virgins, ‘Partial Virgins,’ Sodomy, Bestiality, Prostitutes, Marriage, and Forbidden Sex
|Yevamot
|December 16, 2014
|Only the Wife Knows If the Husband’s ‘Semen Shoots Like an Arrow’
|Yevamot
|December 30, 2014
|Does a Penis Make the Man? Hermaphrodites, Eunuchs, and Jews With Genital Deformities
|Yevamot
|January 6, 2015
|The Return of Martin Guerre: Abandoned, Adulterous, Raped, and Widowed Wives
|Yevamot
|January 13, 2015
|Let’s Talk About Sex With Minors, Rape, and ‘Uncovering the Nakedness’ of Sisters
|Yevamot
|January 20, 2015
|In Matters of Divorce, as in Uber’s ‘Surge Pricing,’ What’s Unjust Isn’t Always Illegal
|Yevamot
|January 27, 2015
|Juliet’s Dilemma: Seduced Unmarried Minors Engaging in ‘Licentious Sexual Intercourse’
|Ketubot
|February 10, 2015
|Virgin Brides, Premarital Sex, and Jewish Patriarchal Ownership of Female Bodies
|Ketubot
|February 17, 2015
|Virginity Is a Commodity (and Can Be Divined by Sitting a Bride on a Wine Barrel)
|Ketubot
|February 24, 2015
|Can a Blind Bride Be Attractive? If Not, How Do You Pay Her a Compliment?
|Ketubot
|March 3, 2015
|Belief, Truth, and Lies in Divorce, Marriage, Rape, and Female Chastity
|Ketubot
|March 10, 2015
|Incestuous Rapists Get What They Deserve
|Ketubot
|March 17, 2015
|Talmudic Rabbis Debated the Cost of Rape—In Terms of the Woman’s Market Value
|Ketubot
|March 24, 2015
|When Jews Were Like ISIS
|Ketubot
|March 31, 2015
|Would a Jackal Take Better Care of Its Young?
|Ketubot
|April 14, 2015
|How Often Should Jewish Couples Have Sex
|Ketubot
|April 21, 2015
|Love and Marriage, Love and Marriage, They Go Together Like …
|Ketubot
|April 28, 2015
|Jewish Bride Has a Mole? Grounds for Divorce. Husband Smells Bad? Live With It.
|Ketubot
|May 5, 2015
|Divorce Court: Talmud
|Ketubot
|May 12, 2015
|Marriage: a Math Problem
|Ketubot
|May 19, 2015
|For Jewish Widows, Like Modern Drug Offenders, Just How Much Matters
|Nedarim
|June 2, 2015
|If Victorious, I Vow To Sacrifice My Daughter—Wait, No! I Didn’t Mean That! Uh-Oh.
|Nedarim
|June 10 2015
|Why Taking Vows is a Wicket Act
|Nedarim
|June 16, 2015
|Sex: Sin, Obligation, or Pursuit of Pleasure?
|Nedarim
|June 23, 2015
|‘The Law of the Kingdom Is the Law’
|Nedarim
|June 30, 2015
|The Talmud as Fossil Record of Ancient, Everyday Jewish Life and Idioms
|Nedarim
|July 7, 2015
|Is It Fair To Charge Fees for Religious Education?
|Nedarim
|July 14, 2015
|What’s Mine Is Mine and What’s Yours Is Mine, Too
|Nedarim
|July 21, 2015
|The Talmud as a Jewish ‘Canterbury Tales’ of Earthy, Ribald Moral Inquiry
|Nedarim
|July 28, 2015
|Do Torah Scholars Have the Right Not To Be Drafted by the Government?
|Nedarim
|August 4, 2015
|The Talmud’s Guide to Jewish Feminine Beauty
|Nedarim
|August 11, 2015
|The Jewish Legal Basis for Male Dominion Over Vows by Women? It’s in the Bible.
|Nazir
|September 1, 2015
|Tracing the Way of the Nazirites
|Nazir
|September 9, 2015
|Do Cows Speak? And Other Problems of the Nazirite Vow
|Nazir
|September 22, 2015
|Why in Jewish Law Good Can Be Evil and Evil Good
|Nazir
|October 13, 2015
|When Making a Vow Consider Where You Stand
|Nazir
|October 20, 2015
|Decomposing Bodies, Congealing Carcasses, Handfuls of Corpse Dust, and Other Interests of the Rabbis
|Nazir
|October 27, 2015
|The Talmudury Tales
|Sota
|November 3, 2015
|A Magical Potion Reveals and Humiliates Sexually Unfaithful Women—and Shows Talmudic Rabbis Declaring One of Their Own Rituals Obsolete
|Sota
|November 18, 2015
|The Talmud’s Deep Misogyny: No Women Allowed
|Sota
|December 1, 2015
|Does the Talmud Condone Bestiality?
|Sota
|December 8, 2015
|What Language Do the Angels Speak?
|Sota
|December 15, 2015
|Your Bubbe Was Not More Jewish Than You Are
|Gittin
|January 5, 2016
|Talmud: God Studies Torah, Too
|Gittin
|January 12, 2016
|Talmudic Semiotics: I Write Your Name
|Gittin
|January 25, 2016
|Is ‘Tikkun Olam’ for the Betterment of the World, or Just for the Betterment of Divorce?
|Gittin
|February 2, 2016
|Talmud: We Don’t Negotiate With Terrorists
|Gittin
|February 9, 2016
|Finders Keepers, Inferior Land for Wedded Bliss, and Other Property Matters
|Gittin
|February 23, 2016
|The Talmud’s Demonology Resembles the Schlocky Inventiveness of ‘Dune’ or ‘The Lord of the Rings’
|Gittin
|March 1, 2016
|The Finer Points of Talmudic Contract Law Contain Technicalities that Put Modern Legalese to Shame
|Gittin
|March 8, 2016
|The Talmud’s Inhumane View of Women Puts Unhappy Wives in Impossible Positions
|Gittin
|March 15, 2016
|Divorce Court
|Kiddushin
|March 22, 2016
|On the Acquisition of Women
|Kiddushin
|March 29, 2016
|By Talmudic law, Jewish Men Purchase Brides as They Would a Slave or a Piece of Real Estate
|Kiddushin
|April 12, 2016
|Honor Thy Mother and Father
|Kiddushin
|April 19, 2016
|Men: Thank God We Are Not Women!
|Kiddushin
|April 26, 2016
|Crime and Punishment and Punishment and Punishment
|Kiddushin
|May 10, 2016
|The True Pleasure of the Talmud Is Its Intellectual Gamesmanship
|Kiddushin
|May 17, 2016
|Love and Marriage, Love and Marriage, Go Together Like a—
|Kiddushin
|June 1 2016
|Know Your Place
|Kiddushin
|June 7, 2016
|My Son the Doctor Has Chosen the Wrong Profession
|Kiddushin
|June 21, 2016
|Toward a Taxonomy of Damage
|Kiddushin
|June 28, 2016
|The Shock of Recognition
|Bava Kamma
|July 12, 2016
|One Law for Jews Another One for Gentiles
|Bava Kamma
|July 19, 2016
|Tied Up in Knots Over a Goring Ox
|Bava Kamma
|July 26, 2016
|Burden of Proof
|Bava Kamma
|August 2, 2016
|Law Vs. Lore
|Bava Kamma
|August 9, 2016
|An Ox, a Donkey, a Sheep, and a Garment Walk Into a Bar…
|Bava Kamma
|August 30, 2016
|Is ‘An Eye for an Eye’ Really an Eye for an Eye?
|Bava Kamma
|September 13, 2016
|Thievery Corporation
|Bava Kamma
|September 20, 2016
|Smoothing the Path to a Sinner’s Repentance
|Bava Kamma
|September 27, 2016
|Jew Vs. Non-Jew Vs. Jew
|Bava Metzia
|October 11, 2016
|I Swear
|Bava Metzia
|November 1, 2016
|Lost and Found
|Bava Metzia
|November 8, 2016
|Need a Reason to Hope This Campaign Season? Try the Timeless Talmud.
|Bava Metzia
|November 15, 2016
|The Coin of the Realm
|Bava Metzia
|November 29, 2016
|Not in Heaven
|Bava Metzia
|December 13, 2016
|Why the Talmud Allows Jews to Profit Off Gentiles
|Bava Metzia
|January 10, 2017
|The Talmud as Epic
|Bava Metzia
|January 24, 2017
|What the Rich Owe the Poor
|Bava Batra
|January 31, 2017
|What the Talmud Says About Trump’s Border Wall, Paid For by Mexico
|Bava Batra
|February 7, 2017
|Who Wrote the Torah?
|Bava Batra
|February 14, 2017
|Talmud to Betsy DeVos: Yes, We Need Public Schools
|Bava Batra
|February 28, 2017
|If You’ll Buy That, the Rabbi’ll Throw the Golden Gate in Free
|Bava Batra
|March 7, 2017
|Daf Yomi: ‘Whoever Is Stronger Prevails’
|Bava Batra
|March 14, 2017
|Does the Talmud Legalize Squatting?
|Bava Batra
|March 21, 2017
|The Law of the Kingdom, or the Law of the Jews?
|Bava Batra
|March 28 2017
|Why Jews are Forbidden to Be Happy
|Bava Batra
|April 4, 2017
|The Art of the Deal
|Bava Batra
|April 25, 2017
|When You Buy a Cow (or a Boat) What Do You Get From the Seller? When Is It Yours? And What Really Is a Cow Anyway?
|Bava Batra
|May 2, 2017
|Caveat Emptor
|Bava Batra
|May 9, 2017
|Terms of Service
|Bava Batra
|May 16, 2017
|Taking a ‘Sharp Knife’ to the Talmud
|Bava Batra
|May 23, 2017
|The Talmud’s Hot Tub Time Machine
|Bava Batra
|June 6, 2017
|The Inheritance
|Bava Batra
|June 13, 2017
|An Old Jew Is on His Deathbed, and Says to His Son…
|Bava Batra
|June 20, 2017
|How a Cucumber Decides Whether a Son Inherits Over a Donkey
|Bava Batra
|June 27, 2017
|What Happens When a Dying Man Doesn’t Die
|Bava Batra
|July 11, 2017
|The Art of Forgery
|Bava Batra
|July 18, 2017
|Follow the Money
|Bava Batra
|July 25, 2017
|Reading the Torah Against the Grain
|Sanhedrin
|August 8, 2017
|Lest Ye be Judged
|Sanhedrin
|August 22, 2017
|Surprise, Discovery, Ritual, Meaning, and Wonder
|Sanhedrin
|September 12, 2017
|On Capital Punishment
|Sanhedrin
|September 19, 2017
|The Anti-Semite Can Cite Talmud for His Purpose
|Sanhedrin
|September 26, 2017
|False Idols
|Sanhedrin
|October 3, 2017
|Put to Death For Crimes Yet to be Committed
|Sanhedrin
|October 10, 2017
|Are Jews Exempt from Capital Punishment?
|Sanhedrin
|October 17, 2017
|Rebellious Elders
|Sanhedrin
|October 31, 2017
|The Talmud and the Thought Police
|Sanhedrin
|November 7, 2017
|Peeking into the World to Come
|Makkot
|November 14, 2017
|On Bearing False Witness
|Makkot
|November 21, 2017
|Accident or Crime?
|Makkot
|November 28, 2017
|To Flog or Not to Flog
|Shevuot
|December 12, 2017
|The Order of Things
|Shevuot
|December 19, 2017
|The Letter of the Law
|Shevuot
|January 9, 2018
|Sworn Testimony
|Shevuot
|January 16, 2018
|In the Talmud, Size Matters
|Avodah Zarah
|January 23, 2018
|The Talmud’s Revenge Fantasies
|Avodah Zarah
|January 30, 2018
|Thou Shalt Sell No White Rooster and Bow to No Idols
|Avodah Zarah
|February 6, 2018
|How Jews Should Deal with Gentiles
|Avodah Zarah
|February 13, 2018
|Immoral, Weak, Abusive, Untrustworthy, and Murderous
|Avodah Zarah
|February 27, 2018
|On the Perils of Assimilation
|Avodah Zarah
|March 13, 2018
|Statue of Limitations
|Avodah Zarah
|March 20, 2018
|Truth or Coincidences
|Avodah Zarah
|March 27, 2018
|Grapes of Math
|Horayot
|April 10, 2018
|Disobey
|Horayot
|April 17, 2018
|When a King Sins
|Zevachim
|April 24, 2018
|Slaughtered Offerings
|Zevachim
|May 1, 2018
|If A, then B
|Zevachim
|May 8, 2018
|On Priestly Perfection
|Zevachim
|May 15, 2018
|Blood of the Soul
|Zevachim
|June 5, 2018
|Myth and Meaning
|Zevachim
|June 12, 2018
|Mapping the Temple
|Zevachim
|June 19, 2018
|Archaeology Without Ruins
|Zevachim
|June 26, 2018
|Bird Sacrifice
|Zevachim
|July 10, 2018
|Suited to the Fire
|Zevachim
|July 17, 2018
|Cooking Time and Air Rights
|Zevachim
|July 24, 2018
|Dirty Laundry
|Zevachim
|July 31, 2018
|Who Gets to Eat Sacrificial Meat?
|Zevachim
|August 7, 2018
|In the Language of Men
|Zevachim
|August 7, 2018
|Six Years of Farts, Magic, and Misogyny
|Menachot
|August 21, 2018
|The Talmud as Rube Goldberg Machine of the Mind
|Menachot
|August 28, 2018
|On the One Hand
|Menachot
|September 4, 2018
|Salt Bae
|Menachot
|September 18, 2018
|Finding Meaning in Calligraphy
|Menachot
|October 9, 2018
|Stings Attached
|Menachot
|October 16, 2018
|There’s No Business Like Showbread Business
|Menachot
|October 23, 2018
|Flour Power
|Menachot
|November 6, 2018
|Oil Change
|Menachot
|November 13, 2018
|Vesselmania
|Menachot
|November 20, 2018
|The Showbread Must Go On
|Menachot
|November 27, 2018
|The Other Temples
|Hullin
|December 4, 2018
|Slaughterhouse Shrive
|Hullin
|December 18, 2018
|Natural Causes
|Hullin
|January 8, 2019
|Cuts Like a Knife
|Hullin
|January 15, 2019
|Slaughtering With Intent
|Hullin
|February 8, 2019
|Better Treyf Than Sorry
|Hullin
|February 15, 2019
|Womb Raider
|Hullin
|March 8, 2019
|Offspring Fever
|Hullin
|March 22, 2019
|Kosher Overreach
|Hullin
|April 4, 2019
|Impure Thoughts
|Hullin
|April 21, 2019
|Nesting Habits
|Bekhorot
|May 10, 2019
|Blood and Milk
|Bekhorot
|May 24, 2019
|When Does Human Life Begin?
|Bekhorot
|May 31, 2019
|Shalom Chaver!
|Bekhorot
|June 14, 2019
|The Price of a Firstborn
|Arakhin
|July 5, 2019
|How Much is a Jewish Life Worth?
|Arakhin
|July 12, 2019
|Neither Less Than X nor More Than Y
|Arakhin
|July 26, 2019
|Your Weight in Onions
|Temura
|August 9, 2019
|The Rules of the Swamp
|Temura
|August 23, 2019
|If a Man Gives a Woman a Lamb in Exchange for Sex
|Karetot
|September 13, 2019
|Captive Among the Gentiles
|Me’ila
|September 27, 2019
|Sacrificial Ram
|Me’ila
|October 11, 2019
|Ends with Benefits
|Me’ila
|October 24, 2019
|The Birds
|Nidda
|November 8, 2019
|Menstrual Cramps
|Nidda
|November 21, 2019
|Emission Standards
|Nidda
|December 6, 2020
|Birth Control
|Nidda
|December 20, 2019
|Girl, You’ll Be a Woman Soon
|Nidda
|January 2, 2020
|Best Food Forward- Unorthodox Episode
|Siyum!
|January 10, 2020
|Did ‘Daf Yomi’ Make Me a Better Jew?
