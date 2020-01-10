From Aug. 29, 2012 to Jan. 4, 2020, literary critic Adam Kirsch read a page a day of Talmud, along with Jews around the world, completing the 13th cycle of Daf Yomi. Over that span, his columns analyzing the text appeared weekly and biweekly in Tablet. Here, in one place, is all 288 of those pieces: insightful, erudite, and very different from the kind of religious commentary that most readers of the Talmud engage in.

In addition, twice over the years, Kirsch talked about the experience: first in 2013, just starting out, when he sat down with Jonathan Rosen, author of The Talmud and the Internet:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

and again in 2019, nearing completion, with the hosts of Unorthodox, Tablet’s podcast:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

His final column, wrapping up what he learned, is here.

***

***

You can help support Tablet’s unique brand of Jewish journalism. Click here to donate today.

Adam Kirsch is a poet and literary critic, whose books include The People and the Books: 18 Classics of Jewish Literature.