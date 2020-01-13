Today’s Daf Yomi pages, Berakhot 10, introduces us to one of the Talmud’s most formidable—and only—women. Her name is Beruria, and she delivers a wise and passionate lesson to her husband, the famed Rabbi Meir, teaching him the true meaning of compassion. What was her innovative approach to mercy, and why do we still hold it up as a paragon of good judgment? Listen and find out.

Take One is Tablet Magazine's daily Daf Yomi podcast.