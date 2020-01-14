Today’s Daf Yomi page, Berakhot 11, begins with a loopy parable about beards that’s really about something much bigger: No strangers to disagreement, the rabbis wanted to take some time and teach us all how to have a principled, respectful, and enjoyable argument. Which, frankly, is a lesson we can all use these days, and we parse it with the help of Sara Fredman Aeder. So how can we fight without getting nasty? Listen and find out.

Take One is Tablet Magazine's daily Daf Yomi podcast.