Today’s Daf Yomi pages, Berakhot 14 and 15, tackle a difficult question: What’s the correct order of doing things in life, from serving God to handling our earthly affairs? Shira Hecht-Koller, director of education of 929 English, returns for a close reading of a complex Talmudic disagreement that leaves us with unexpected clarity about the relationship between learning, teaching, and doing. Why should we never opine freely before we’re absolutely sure we understand the thing we’re opining about? Listen and find out.

Take One is Tablet Magazine's daily Daf Yomi podcast.