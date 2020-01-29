Today’s Daf Yomi page, Berakhot 26, takes prayer seriously. Do we pray to replicate the sacrifices offered by the priests in the ancient Temple, or are we simply mimicking the ancient rituals begun by our Patriarchs, Abraham and Isaac and Jacob? And should prayer, then, be carefully regulated and orchestrated, or left up to each one of us to practice as we see fit? Andrew Rehfeld, the President of Hebrew Union College-Hebrew Institute of Religion, the Reform movement’s premiere theological seminary, joins us to grapple with these questions. How to balance tradition with personal passion? Listen and find out.

Take One is Tablet Magazine's daily Daf Yomi podcast.