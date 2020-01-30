Today’s Daf Yomi page, Berkahot 27, introduces an interesting category: the Talmid Chaver, a Torah scholar who is no longer merely his rabbi’s student yet not yet a leading light in his own right. What’s it like to be just a few feet from stardom? We asked Kurt Fuller, one of Hollywood’s finest character actors and the star of such cult classics as Wayne’s World and Ghostbusters II, to help us reflect on the toll of being so great at your craft and yet not as widely known as some of your colleagues. What can the Talmud teach us about movie stars? Listen and find out.

Take One is Tablet Magazine's daily Daf Yomi podcast.