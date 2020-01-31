Today’s Daf Yomi pages, Berakhot 28 and 29, tell a story of an awkward meeting between two rabbis, one wealthy and imperious and the other a pious blacksmith. Feeling snubbed, the poorer rabbi rebukes his colleague for knowing very little about how hard Jewish lay leaders have to work to keep the community vibrant. Jackie Congedo, the director of the Jewish Community Relations Council in Cincinnati, joins us for a conversation about what we can do to empower those who dedicated their careers to Jewish life. Why are we still paying not enough and demanding too much of the men and, mostly, women who staff our communal organizations? Listen and find out.

Take One is Tablet Magazine's daily Daf Yomi podcast.