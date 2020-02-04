Today’s Daf Yomi page, Berakhot 32, tells us a strange story: God, the rabbis recount, thanked Moses for no less a miraculous feat than breathing life into the Almighty himself. Rabbi Mordechai Lightstone, the social media editor of Chabad.org and the entrepreneur behind Tech Tribe, joins us to discuss what we ordinary humans can do to serve God in the same way, and why we should all be lamplighters in this world. What can we learn from Moses? Listen and find out.

Take One is Tablet Magazine's daily Daf Yomi podcast.