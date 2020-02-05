Today’s Daf Yomi, Berakhot 33, features a story about a righteous person doing battle with a terrible snake. But as our guest, Jordan B. Gorfinkel—renowned comic book creator and the genius behind both the illustrated Passover Haggadah Graphic Novel and D.C. Comics’ Birds of Prey, soon to be a very major motion picture—explains, the story lives on through the generations, appearing as a major plot point in the most recent Star Wars film. What did Rabbi Hanina ben Dosa teach Rey Skywalker? Listen and find out.

Take One is Tablet Magazine's daily Daf Yomi podcast.