Today’s Daf Yomi page, Berakhot 34, is all about teshuvah, or return. Rabbi Mordechai Lightstone, the social media editor of Chabad.org and the entrepreneur behind Tech Tribe, returns to tell us why the most difficult and flawed life experiences can serve as spiritual rocket fuel. Why did the Talmud suggest that those who have done teshuvah are preferable even to the purest among the righteous? Listen and find out.

Take One is Tablet Magazine's daily Daf Yomi podcast.