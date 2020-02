Today’s Daf Yomi pages, Berakhot 35 and 36, begin a long and intricate discussion about food and what blessing ought to be said over what fruit, vegetable, or grain. It’s a terrific reminder of why it’s so important to watch what you eat, both physically and spiritually, and it drove the show’s host, Liel Leibovitz, to meditate on going kosher and having to give up his most favorite food: bacon. Why is meaning better than meat? Listen and find out.

Take One is Tablet Magazine's daily Daf Yomi podcast.