Todayâ€™s Daf Yomi pages, Berakhot 35 and 36, begin a long and intricate discussion about food and what blessing ought to be said over what fruit, vegetable, or grain. Itâ€™s a terrific reminder of why itâ€™s so important to watch what you eat, both physically and spiritually, and it drove the showâ€™s host, Liel Leibovitz, to meditate on going kosher and having to give up his most favorite food: bacon. Why is meaning better than meat? Listen and find out.

Take One is Tablet Magazine's daily Daf Yomi podcast.